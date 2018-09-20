If your dog has recently undergone surgery or been ill, it’s possible they will have lost a significant amount of weight. Getting them back to a healthy weight is important for the effective functioning of its vital organs, but what’s the best way to do it?

What is a healthy weight for your dog?

Every dog has a slightly different healthy weight which is based on their age, breed and sex. Your vet will be able to advise you on your dog’s ideal weight, and the amount of weight they will have to gain to reach this goal. It’s important to get this information from your vet, as it can be easy to over-feed your dog and accidentally allow them to put on excess weight.

As a guide, if your dog is a healthy weight you should be able to feel their ribs through their body, but they shouldn’t be prominent or visible from afar. If their ribs or other bones, such as the pelvis, are visible from a distance, then your dog is underweight.

Supporting your dog’s digestive system during weight gain

After a period of convalescence or illness, your dog’s digestive system will be particularly sensitive. It’s essential not to ‘overload’ their digestive tract when helping them gain weight, as it could result in stomach upset, vomiting or diarrhoea.

One of the most important parts of your dog’s digestive system is their small intestine. This is where nutrients are absorbed from your dog’s food to be used by their organs. It’s also home to microflora – ‘beneficial’ bacteria which contribute to gut health – and the largest number of immune cells in their body. For these reasons, it’s key that any weight-gain diet you give your dog supports the health of this organ and the digestive tract as a whole without putting undue pressure on it.