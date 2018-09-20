A glossy, thick coat is a good indicator your dog is getting everything they need from their diet, environment and lifestyle - so it can be distressing to see your dog shedding or losing hair, and sometimes difficult to know exactly why it’s happening.

Hair loss symptoms in your dog

The symptoms of hair loss can include your dog’s hair feeling brittle or dry, shedding more hair than normal, and the appearance of bald patches which can be circular or irregularly shaped. Hair loss might also be focused on a specific region or generalised across your dog’s whole body.

Common causes for hair loss in dogs

A very common cause of hair loss in dogs is an infestation by parasites such as mites, lice or fleas. In particular, if your dog is losing hair around its neck and tail, there’s a high chance it’s due to fleas. These tiny parasites can rapidly infest your dog and irritate their skin; this leads to intense itching or scratching, which in turn can cause hair loss.

Any skin condition your dog has, including eczema or dandruff, can eventually lead to hair loss. If your dog is uncomfortable or their skin is causing them distress, they’ll try to alleviate this by scratching, licking and itching themselves. Over time, this can lead to hair loss as specific areas of skin are weakened and their coat pulled out.