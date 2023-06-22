Size based nutrition

Nutrition as unique as your dog

From a 7 lb. Papillon to a 200 lb. Mastiff, different-sized dogs have very different physiological needs, which can make finding the right nutrition complicated. That’s why Royal Canin addresses each size to cater to your dog's nutritional needs.

Featured products

Puppy Mini Chunks in gravy

Puppy Mini Chunks in gravy

Mini Adult Pouch

Mini Adult

Mini Ageing 12+ Pouch

Mini Ageing 12+ Pouch

Medium Puppy Chunks in gravy

Medium Puppy Chunks in gravy

Discover the benefits of feeding wet

Did you know that wet food helps keep your pet hydrated? The aromas and textures of wet food are also excellent for fussy eaters that need tempting at mealtimes.

  • Wet food is great for extra water intake
  • It’s easy for young and old dogs to chew
  • Compatible wet and dry diets are nutritionally aligned without nutritional compromise
  • Dogs love the textures and aromas of ROYAL CANIN® wet foods

Italian greyhound in black and white
1 - 10 kg

Very small & small dogs

View range
Basset hound in black and white
11 - 25 kg 

Medium dog

View range
German Shepherd adult in black and white
26 - 45 kg+

Large and very large dogs

View range
dogs-of-every-size

Learn how to mix it up for your dog

Mix it up!

Did you know that wet food helps keep your pet hydrated? The aromas and textures of wet food are also excellent for fussy eaters that need tempting at mealtimes. Do you know how to mix it up for your dog?

Learn more below.

Read blog

Discover our dog ranges

ROYAL CANIN® dog food has been specially formulated for dogs of all shapes, activity levels and ages, including puppies.

Where to BuyorView All Dog Products
Jack Russell adult sitting in black and white on a white background

A lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more