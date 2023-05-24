Protect your dog's sensitive skin

Help your dog maintain a full, healthy coat with high-quality nutrients crafted to care for their sensitive skin.

91% of owners satisfied after 2 months

Research shows that, in just two months, 91% of owners are satisfied with the results of our Dermacomfort range. Its formula has been tested and scientifically proven at the Royal Canin kennels in France.

Nutrition to protect sensitive skin

This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall health as well as nourishing its sensitive skin. It’s enriched with the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, which help to calm and protect your dog’s skin and make it less sensitive to irritation. While EPA, DHA and GLA are especially beneficial Omegas that help its coat to stay full and healthy.The Dermacomfort range is also rich in carefully selected lowallergen, high-quality proteins that reduce the risk of intolerance.

Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes, and offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet and a healthy coat.

Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.

Featured products

Tips to protect your dog's skin

A few hints and tips to help keep your dog’s sensitive skin comfortable and healthy.

Shiba adult lying down on a dog bed indoors.

Cleaning

It’s really important to keep your dog’s bed and other favourite resting places as clean as possible. This will help to remove dust and dandruff, which create a breeding ground for itchy parasites that can transfer to your dog’s skin.

Lhasa Apso adult being bathed by its owner.

Shampooing

Shampooing your dog helps to remove irritants from their skin. Remember to always use a gentle shampoo that’s suitable for dogs.

Dachshund adult in a bath with owner sat behind.

Moisturising

Moisturising lotions suitable for dogs can help to soothe their skin. While you’re applying the lotion, check for any scratches. If your dog’s scratching is starting to damage its skin, it’s best to take it to the vet for a check.

