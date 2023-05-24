If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall well being, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws.

80 to 90% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks. * This testing was carried out at the Royal Canin kennels in France.