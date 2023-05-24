Weight management for dogs
Help your dog stay healthy with high-quality nutrients designed to maintain an ideal body weight.
Proven results
If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall well being, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws.
80 to 90% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks. * This testing was carried out at the Royal Canin kennels in France.
Nutrition for weight management
If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall wellbeing, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws.
An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion. And this formula is rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA for their antiinflammatory qualities to help support your dog’s joints.
Light Weight Care
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes. They offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet while helping to prevent your dog from becoming overweight.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.
Featured products
Weight management tips
A few hints and tips to help your dog stay in shape and be healthy and active.
Portion control
Make sure you choose the right product for your dog’s size and any health or dietary issues. And carefully weigh the portions, as shown on the pack, for every meal. This way your dog gets the nutrients they need without overfeeding.
Plenty of activity
Help your dog keep active by taking them for regular walks, at least once daily – ideally somewhere where they can be let off the lead. You can also get them running around by playing games in the park or at home.
Kibble rewards
Rewards are a great way to encourage good behaviour, but they can lead to your dog gaining weight if you’re not careful. To avoid this, use kibbles from your dog’s meal allowance as rewards rather than giving them additional snacks.
Healthy weight starts with healthy habits
A healthy weight is key to your dog's general health and wellbeing. Here are four simple ways to maintain that healthy weight and keep your dog in good shape.
Find a retailer
Use our finder to discover where to buy Royal Canin both online and near you.