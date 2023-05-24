Urinary care for dogs
Support your dog with high-quality nutrients crafted to create a less favourable environment for the formation of crystals and stones in the urinary tract.
Urinary dilution increased by 21%
Our Urinary Care range has been scientifically proven to increase the dilution of dogs’ urine by 21% compared to regular mini adult food. This research was carried out at the Royal Canin kennels in France.
The nutrition of urinary care
Urinary Care
Our wet food diet is nutritionally complete. It has a high moisture content to help dilute urine.
Urinary care tips
A few hints and tips to help keep your dog’s urinary system healthy.
Water
Make sure your dog always has access to fresh, clean water. If you’re going out in hot weather, or you’re out exercising your dog, it’s best to take a bottle of water and a bowl.
Toilet breaks
It’s important your dog has chance to urinate regularly, as the longer urine sits in the bladder the more chance there is for problems to arise. If you’re going out for a long time, remember to arrange for someone to let your dog out.
Grooming
Good grooming isn’t just about your dog looking good – it helps to keep them healthy too. If your dog’s genital area is kept clean with good grooming, it will help to prevent a urinary tract infection, which can be painful for them.