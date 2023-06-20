Boxer Adult

Boxer Adult

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Boxers - Over 15 months old.

Sizes available

12kg

Find a local retailer

Ideal muscle mass

The Boxer has a lean muscular frame; to help maintain muscle mass, the diet contains optimal levels of protein and is enriched with L-carnitine.

Healthy heart function

The Boxer is prone to heart disease, especially involving the heart muscle. ROYAL CANIN® Boxer diet helps supports heart function and healthy heart muscle through the addition of taurine, L-carnitine and omega 3 fatty acids, EPA & DHA.

Antioxidant complex

This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Exclusive kibble design

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Boxer to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025