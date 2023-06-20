Bulldog Adult
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Bulldog food has been formulated and designed to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Bulldogs helps them maintain a healthy weight and supports good digestion. It also gives them extra support for their bones and joints. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Odour reduction
This formula helps support good digestion and odour reduction with highly digestible proteins, appropriate fibre content and high-quality carbohydrate sources.
Healthy skin
An appropriate diet plays an important role in maintaining the quality of the Bulldog’s skin. EPA & DHA - combined with Omega 6s - do an excellent job helping to support their skin’s barrier role and maintaining overall skin health.
Bone and joint health
The Royal Canin Bulldog diet has been enriched with EPA & DHA for a number of reasons - one of which is to help support the Bulldog's bones and joints that have to carry around those stocky bodies and impressive heads.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|18 kg
|223 g (2+7/8 cups)
|258 g (3+3/8 cups)
|294 g (3+7/8 cups)
|20 k
|242 g (3+1/8 cups)
|280 g (3+5/8 cups)
|318 g (4+1/8 cups)
|22 kg
|259 g (3+3/8 cups)
|300 g (3+7/8 cups)
|341 g (4+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|277 g (3+5/8cups)
|321 g (4+1/8 cups)
|364 g (4+6/8 cups)
|26 kg
|294 g (3+7/8cups)
|340 g (4+3/8 cups)
|387 g (5 cups)
|28 kg
|311 g (4 cups)
|360 g (4+6/8 cups)
|409 g (5+3/8 cups)
|30 kg
|327 g (4+2/8 cups)
|379 g (4+7/8 cups)
|431 g (5+5/8 cups)