Bulldog Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Bulldog in mind. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Bulldog puppies - Up to 12 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Bone & joint health
This diet contributes to supporting the Bulldog puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Bulldog puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 18 kg
|Adult weight = 24 kg
|Adult weight = 30 kg
|2 m
|231 g (2+4/8 cups)
|257 g (2+6/8 cups)
|272 g (2+7/8 cups)
|3 m
|276 g (3 cups)
|315 g (3+3/8 cups)
|341 g (3+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|297 g (3+1/8 cups)
|341 g (3+5/8 cups)
|371 g (4 cups)
|5 m
|304 g (3+2/8 cups)
|361 g (3+7/8 cups)
|410 g (4+3/8 cups)
|6 m
|304 g (3+2/8 cups)
|378 g (4 cups)
|446 g (4+6/8 cups)
|7 m
|283 g (3 cups)
|375 g (4 cups)
|447 g (4+6/8 cups)
|9 m
|240 g (2+5/8 cups)
|305 g (3+2/8 cups)
|387 g (4+1/8 cups)
|11 m
|216 g (2+2/8 cups)
|270 g (2+7/8 cups)
|320 g (3+3/8 cups)
|12 m
|215 g (2+2/8 cups)
|269 g (2+7/8 cups)
|318 g (3+3/8 cups)
|13 m
|Transition to Bulldog Adult
|Transition to Bulldog Adult
|Transition to Bulldog Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
For your bulldog puppy, growth is an important stage of life. That’s why feeding your puppy nutrients that help to support optimal health in this growth phase is essential. Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Bulldog in mind. Thanks to a complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E), ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy helps to support your puppy’s natural defences while its immune system is developing gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.) specially selected for their high digestibility. Thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy also contributes to supporting the health of your puppy’s bones and joints. Additionally, the careful balance of nutrients help to support and maintain your puppy’s ideal bodyweight. The tailor-made kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy is exclusively designed to suit your puppy’s jaws by making it easier for it to pick up and chew.