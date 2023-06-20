Chihuahua Adult

Chihuahua Adult

Dry food for Dog

Exclusively designed for adult and mature (over 8 months) Chihuahuas. The kibble’s unique texture and smaller shape makes it easier for them to pick up their food and encourages proper chewing habits and good dental hygiene.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

3kg

High palatability

Chihuahua adult food satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.

Stool and odour reductuion

Rich in highly digestible proteins and contain the mineral zeolite, which benefit intestinal health and help reduce stool size and odour.

Dental health

Chihuahuas can be prone to dental disease due to their tiny mouths and crowded teeth. this formula contains calcium chelation minerals to help prevent tartar formation.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is highly palatable and satisfies the appetites of even the fussiest Chihuahuas, thanks to the combination of these 3 factors: • Specially adapted kibble size and shape • An exclusive formulation of nutrients • The usage of selected flavours What’s more, the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult also help to support your dog’s digestive function, resulting in a reduced quantity of stool – and a reduced odour! To help support your adult Chihuahua’s dental health, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult contains calcium chelators which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

