PRODUCT DETAILS

<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed Dry Dog Food is for adult all breed dogs (11kg to 24kg) from 1 to 7 years in age. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg, 15kg</span><br></p>

Read more