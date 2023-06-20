Eukanuba Adult Small Breed

Dry Food For Dog

SUPPORTS LEAN MUSCLES AND AGILE JOINTS

Animal protein combined with glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support lean muscles and agile joints.

OPTIMAL ENERGY TO PROMOTE AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE

Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel their daily activity needs.

DHA & ANTIOXIDANT FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION

DHA & antioxidant to help support healthy brain function.

PRODUCT DETAILS

<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Adult Small Breed Dry Dog Food is for adult small breed dogs (&lt;10kg) from 1 to 7 years in age. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg, 15kg</span><br></p>