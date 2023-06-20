Composition

Eukanuba™ PREMIUM PERFORMANCE 30/20 SPORT Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance. dehydrated poultry protein, brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, corn gluten meal, hydrolysed poultry protein, dried plain beet pulp (2.5%), powdered cellulose, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, sunflower oil, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium tripolyphosphate (0.35%), vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12, vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin B3, vitamin B2], salt, choline chloride, DL-methionine, hydrolysed yeast (0.19%), marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), taurine, antioxidants, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc, manganese, copper, potassium, sodium selenite], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate. Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.16%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Vitamin E (min.) 490 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. This diet contains 3956 kilocalories of metabolisable energy (ME) per kilogram or 435 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).