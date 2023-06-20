Puppy Medium Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Complete and balanced food for medium breed puppies
Sizes available
3kg
15kg
BODY
OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT: Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.
MIND
OPTIMAL LEVELS OF DHA, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES: Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.
ENERGY
CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY: Optimised fat and carbohydrate levels for a medium breed puppy to fuel growth and play.
GENTLE DIGESTION
Natural fiber and prebiotic blend for active puppies.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.
FEEDING GUIDELINES EUKANUBA
These guideline amounts are a starting point and your puppy may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your puppy per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: medium breed puppies (24 - 53 lb/ 11 - 24 kg at maturity) - 1-12 months. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your puppy at all times. • Eukanuba™ PUPPY MEDIUM BREED is complete and balanced for growth, you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements.
|ADULT WEIGHT
|2 MONTHS
|3 MONTHS
|4 MONTHS
|5 MONTHS
|6 MONTHS
|7 MONTHS
|8 MONTHS
|9 MONTHS
|10-12 MONTS
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|11
|1+5/8
|167
|2
|196
|2+1/8
|214
|2+1/8
|214
|2+1/8
|213
|1+7/8
|193
|1+6/8
|173
|1+4/8
|154
|1+4/8
|146
|12
|1+5/8
|167
|2
|196
|2+1/8
|210
|2+1/8
|214
|2+1/8
|213
|1+7/8
|193
|1+6/8
|173
|1+4/8
|154
|1+4/8
|152
|14
|1+7/8
|187
|2+2/8
|220
|2+3/8
|236
|2+3/8
|240
|2+3/8
|240
|2+2/8
|222
|2+1/8
|207
|1+7/8
|189
|1+6/8
|171
|15
|2
|197
|2+3/8
|231
|2+4/8
|249
|2+4/8
|253
|2+4/8
|253
|2+3/8
|235
|2+2/8
|219
|2
|200
|1+6/8
|180
|16
|2
|205
|2+3/8
|242
|2+5/8
|260
|2+5/8
|266
|2+5/8
|265
|2+4/8
|247
|2+2/8
|229
|2+1/8
|210
|1+7/8
|189
|18
|2+2/8
|221
|2+5/8
|263
|2+7/8
|283
|2+7/8
|290
|2+7/8
|290
|2+6/8
|270
|2+4/8
|251
|2+2/8
|229
|2+1/8
|207
|20
|2+3/8
|237
|2+7/8
|285
|3+1/8
|307
|3+1/8
|314
|3+1/8
|314
|3
|293
|2+6/8
|273
|2+4/8
|249
|2+2/8
|224
|22
|2+3/8
|241
|3
|293
|3+1/8
|316
|3+2/8
|330
|3+3/8
|338
|3+3/8
|335
|3
|303
|2+6/8
|273
|2+3/8
|241
|23
|2+4/8
|246
|3
|301
|3+2/8
|326
|3+4/8
|345
|3+5/8
|361
|3+5/8
|358
|3+2/8
|325
|2+7/8
|291
|2+5/8
|258
|24
|2+4/8
|246
|3
|301
|3+2/8
|326
|3+4/8
|345
|3+5/8
|361
|3+5/8
|358
|3+2/8
|325
|2+7/8
|291
|2+5/8
|258