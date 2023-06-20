Eukanuba Puppy Small Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
7.5kg
Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for a small breed puppy to fuel growth and play.
Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.
PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES
CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY
Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.
OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT
PRODUCT DETAILS
<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Puppy Small Breed for small breed puppies (adult weight <10kg) from 1 to 12 months in age. Also recommended during gestation or lactation. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg</span><br></p>