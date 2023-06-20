Eukanuba Puppy Small Breed

Eukanuba Puppy Small Breed

Dry Food For Dog

Sizes available

3kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer

Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for a small breed puppy to fuel growth and play.

Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for a small breed puppy to fuel growth and play.

Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.

Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.

PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES

PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES

CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY

CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY

Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.

Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.

OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT

OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT

PRODUCT DETAILS

<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Puppy Small Breed for small breed puppies (adult weight &lt;10kg) from 1 to 12 months in age. Also recommended during gestation or lactation. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg</span><br></p>