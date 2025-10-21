PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult is formulated for adult French Bulldog dogs over 12 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. - Contains L-Carnitine and an optimal protein content - With specific nutrients, including EPA and DHA to help maintain the health of your French Bulldog’s skin and distinctive coat - Helps support a good balance of intestinal flora, contributing to maintaining optimal digestive health and ultimately helping to reduce excessive flatulence and smell in stools To maintain its muscular build, the French Bulldog needs regular exercise. Shorter daily walks are better for bone and joint support than too much running or jumping. Nutrition is also essential for effectively maintaining muscle mass.
BENEFITS
MUSCLE MASS CONDITION
FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an optimal protein content (26%). This formula also contains L-Carnitine.
ODOUR REDUCTION
This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.
HEALTHY SKIN
This formula helps support the skin’s barrier role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your French Bulldog to pick up and to encourage chewing.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|8 kg
|112 g ( 1+3/8 cups)
|130 g (1+4/8 cups)
|147 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 kg
|122 g ( 1+4/8 cups)
|142 g (1+6/8 cups)
|161 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|132 g ( 1+5/8 cups)
|153 g (1+7/8 cups)
|174 g (2+1/8 cups)
|11 kg
|142 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|165 g (2 cups)
|187 g (2+2/8 cups)
|12 kg
|152 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|176 g (2+1/8 cups)
|200 g (2+3/8 cups)
|14 kg
|170 g ( 2 cups)
|197 g (2+3/8 cups)
|224 g (2+5/8 cups)