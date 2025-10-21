ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult is formulated for adult French Bulldog dogs over 12 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. - Contains L-Carnitine and an optimal protein content - With specific nutrients, including EPA and DHA to help maintain the health of your French Bulldog’s skin and distinctive coat - Helps support a good balance of intestinal flora, contributing to maintaining optimal digestive health and ultimately helping to reduce excessive flatulence and smell in stools To maintain its muscular build, the French Bulldog needs regular exercise. Shorter daily walks are better for bone and joint support than too much running or jumping. Nutrition is also essential for effectively maintaining muscle mass.