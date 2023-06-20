Jack Russel Adult
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® developed the Jack Russell diet to specifically meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Jack Russells helps them maintain muscle mass and supports vitality. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Jack Russell Terriers - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
Muscle and vitality complex
The Jack Russell Terrier is known for their lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to a precise protein content. It is also enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.
Healthy skin and coat
Jack Russells are prone to skin conditions. The Jack Russell Terrier diet helps support the skin’s barrier role through an exclusive complex of nutrients including Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil (Omega 6 fatty acids).
Dental Health
Jack Russells are prone to dental disease, often to the point of losing teeth early. This formula helps keep teeth clean and helps reduce tartar formation, thanks to calcium chelators and the kibble’s exclusive shape, size and density.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|5 kg
|80 g (7/8 cups)
|106 g (1+1/8 cups)
|123 g (1+3/8 cups)
|6 kg
|92 g (1 cups)
|121 g (1+2/8 cups)
|141 g (1+7/8 cups)
|8 kg
|114 g (1+2/8 cups)
|150 g (1+5/8 cups)
|174 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|135 g (1+4/8 cups)
|178 g (1+7/8 cups)
|206 g (2+2/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for Jack Russell Terriers aged 10 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps to support a healthy skin barrier function with a specific complex of nutrients. It also contains the omega 3 fatty acids EPA & DHA as well as borage oil, to help nourish your dog's skin and healthy coat.The Jack Russell Terrier is known for its lively temperament, which is why this formula also contributes to maintaining muscle mass and supporting physical activity. This is thanks to an adapted protein content – enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult's formula also helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by helping to slow down tartar formation thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators.What's more, the kibble's shape, size, and texture are each adapted to the specific palatability preferences of the Jack Russell Terrier breed.