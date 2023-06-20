Jack Russel Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for Jack Russell Terriers aged 10 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps to support a healthy skin barrier function with a specific complex of nutrients. It also contains the omega 3 fatty acids EPA & DHA as well as borage oil, to help nourish your dog's skin and healthy coat.The Jack Russell Terrier is known for its lively temperament, which is why this formula also contributes to maintaining muscle mass and supporting physical activity. This is thanks to an adapted protein content – enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Terrier Adult's formula also helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by helping to slow down tartar formation thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators.What's more, the kibble's shape, size, and texture are each adapted to the specific palatability preferences of the Jack Russell Terrier breed.

