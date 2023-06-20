Giant Junior
Dry food for Dog
Sizes available
15kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
GROWTH STAGE: MUSCLE DEVELOPMENT
As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle from 8 to 18-24 months old, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D: 1100 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 129 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, maize flour, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, wheat flour, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|8 months
|10
|14
|18
|24
|45 kg
|594g
|519g
|425g
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|60 kg
|742g
|655g
|533g
|526g
|Giant Adult
|70 kg
|834g
|783g
|602g
|595g
|Giant Adult
|80 kg
|921g
|883g
|700g
|660g
|Giant Adult
|90 kg
|1006g
|964g
|765g
|721g
|Giant Adult
|100 kg
|1089g
|1044g
|828g
|781g
|Giant Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
For giant dogs, adult weight over 45kg, from 8 to 18/24 months old