Labrador Retriever pouch
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 15 months old (chunks in gravy).
Sizes available
10 x 140g
Ideal weight
This formula provides an adapted calorie content to help maintain the Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight.
Adapted texture chunks in gravy
Helps stimulate the Labrador Retriever's appetite.
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Healthy skin & coat
Helps maintain skin and coat health with an exclusive blend of nutrients.
|Dog weight
|Pouch
|26 kg
|10+1/2
|32 kg
|12
|38 kg
|13+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
The Labrador Retriever is known for his tendency to gain weight. Royal Canin Labrador Retreiver Adult Dog Food helps maintain the Labrador's ideal weight with an adapted calorie content. Contains EPA, DHA and is enriched with borage oil to help support healthy bones and joins and maintain skin and coat health and supports the skin's "barrier" role with an exclusive complex.