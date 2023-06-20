Labrador Retriever pouch

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 15 months old (chunks in gravy).

Sizes available

10 x 140g

Ideal weight

This formula provides an adapted calorie content to help maintain the Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight.

Adapted texture chunks in gravy

Helps stimulate the Labrador Retriever's appetite.

Bone & joint health

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Healthy skin & coat

Helps maintain skin and coat health with an exclusive blend of nutrients.

PRODUCT DETAILS

The Labrador Retriever is known for his tendency to gain weight. Royal Canin Labrador Retreiver Adult Dog Food helps maintain the Labrador's ideal weight with an adapted calorie content. Contains EPA, DHA and is enriched with borage oil to help support healthy bones and joins and maintain skin and coat health and supports the skin's "barrier" role with an exclusive complex.

