Maxi Adult Pouch
Wet Food For Dog
Suitable for all large dogs between 15 months to 8 years old that weigh between 26 to 44 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog.
Sizes available
1 x 140g
10 x 140g
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult Chunks In Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your large dog’s needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for dogs that weigh between 26 and 44kg and are over 15 months old.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.
OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for maximal absorption.
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|26
|10 pouch
|29
|11 pouch
|32
|11 pch+1/2 pouch
|35
|12 pch+1/2 pouch
|42
|14 pch+1/2 pouch
|44
|15 pouch
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|26
|1
|290 g (3 cup)
|29
|1
|317 g (3 cup + 2/8 cup)
|32
|1
|344 g (3 cup + 5/8 cup)
|35
|1
|370 g (3 cup + 7/8 cup)
|42
|1
|429 g (4 cup + 4/8 cup)
|44
|1
|445 g (4 cup + 5/8 cup)