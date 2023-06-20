Maxi Ageing 5+ Loaf Dog Food Can

For large dogs over 5 years old, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet scientifically designed to meet your large dog’s specific needs and support them throughout their senior years. With their extended digestive transit time, larger dogs are more susceptible to digestive sensitivities. This food contains highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres to help promote good digestive health. Weighing between 26kg and 44kg, large dogs place the majority of their body weight on their joints. This formula is specially crafted with a combination of vitamins and minerals to help maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing dogs. Crafted with a science-based blend of essential vitamins and nutrients like EPA and DHA, this formula helps to support lifelong vitality. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your ageing dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing Loaf is also available in two types of dry kibble: Maxi Adult 5+ and Maxi Ageing 8+. Senior dogs’ sensory capacity decreases as they age, so mixing wet and dry food helps to enhance the palatability of the meal. All ROYAL CANIN® products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee high-quality food. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your senior dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.