Medium Adult Pouch
Wet Food For Dog
Suitable for dogs aged between 12 months and 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized adult dog in mind.
Sizes available
1 x 140g
10 x 140g
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Chunks in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 12 months old.
1A - MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT - SHORT TEXT
Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
NATURAL DEFENCES
Helps support dogs’ natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.
Pouch (140g) per day
Grams of DRY per day or cup per day
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|11
|5 pouch
|14
|6 pouch
|16
|7 pouch
|20
|8 pouch
|23
|9 pouch
|25
|9 pch+1/2 pouch
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|11
|1
|139 g (1 cup + 4/8 cup)
|14
|1
|174 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup)
|16
|1
|196 g (2 cup + 1/8 cup)
|20
|1
|238 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)
|23
|1
|268 g (2 cup + 7/8 cup)
|25
|1
|287 g (3 cup + 1/8 cup)