Medium Adult Pouch

Wet Food For Dog

Suitable for dogs aged between 12 months and 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized adult dog in mind.

1 x 140g

10 x 140g

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Chunks in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 12 months old.

1A - MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT - SHORT TEXT

Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.

NATURAL DEFENCES

Helps support dogs’ natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.

OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.

