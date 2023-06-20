Medium Ageing 7+ Loaf Dog Food Can
Wet Food For Dog
Medium Ageing Loaf. For senior medium breed dogs (from 11kg to 25kg), over 10 years old.
Sizes available
1 x 410g
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet scientifically designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 7 years old. With its specialised, high-quality protein content, this food is crafted to help your ageing dog maintain muscle mass. Your senior dog’s active lifestyle can expose them to environmental elements that can weaken their immune system. This formula contains prebiotics and a blend of vitamins, including vitamins C and E, to help support their natural defences. This science-based formula is enriched with essential vitamins and nutrients like EPA and DHA, to help support lifelong vitality and enjoy their senior years in good health. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your senior dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+. Your dog’s sensory capacity can decrease as they get older, so mixing wet and dry food can help to enhance the palatability of their meal. All ROYAL CANIN® products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the best quality food. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your senior dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
NATURAL DEFENCES
Helps support dogs’ natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT
Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to help enjoy a lifelong vitality.
Feeding guidelines :
Wet only
Can (410g) per day
DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg) MODERATE ACTIVITY
11 1 can+3/4 can
14 2 can
16 2 can+1/4 can
20 2 can+2/4 can
25 3 can
Mix feeding with Medium Ageing 10+
Grams of DRY per day or cup per day
DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg) CAN MODERATE ACTIVITY
11 1 67 g (6/8 cup)
14 1 101 g (1 cup + 1/8 cup)
16 1 123 g (1 cup + 3/8 cup)
20 1 164 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup)
25 1 213 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)