PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for medium dogs aged 10+ that weigh between 11-25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium-sized senior dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ has been specifically developed to support healthy ageing in medium breed dogs like yours. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. This will assist in maintaining the condition of vital molecules in your dog’s body to help support overall good health. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ also contains EPA and DHA; Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support good bone and joint health. This is particularly important for dogs entering the senior stage of their life cycle to help maintain a great quality of life. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ has been formulated with specific nutrients to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat; which also contributes to the maintenance of overall good health. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Read more