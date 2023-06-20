Medium Dental Care

PRODUCT DETAILS

After eating, bacteria settles naturally on your dog’s teeth. If his teeth are then not cleaned, this bacteria often results in plaque, which ultimately becomes tartar – a risk to your dog’s health. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium gifts your dog with delicious-tasting complete nutrition that also helps to protect his teeth. The smart kibble texture in ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium is designed to help clean your dog’s teeth as he chews. When your dog bites down, the advanced mechanical texture of the kibble surrounds each tooth – rubbing the surface of the tooth with a brushing effect. What’s more, this nutritious kibble is enhanced with chelators that bind to calcium in your dog’s mouth, this helps to stop the formation of tartar, thus supporting your dog’s overall dental health. Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium is scientifically tested and proven to reduce tartar formation by up to 99%. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium’s results are a proven success.

