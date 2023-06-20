Medium Dermacomfort

PRODUCT DETAILS

Did you know that skin irritation is the most common reason dogs are taken to the vet? Sensitive, itchy skin leads to scratching, which can damage your dog’s skin and cause infection. Specially adapted nutrition can help keep your dog’s skin in the best possible condition to help maintain his good quality of life. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Medium contains kibble that’s carefully designed to perfectly fit between your dog’s teeth. This food is enriched with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, with anti-inflammatory properties. These fatty acids from fish and vegetable oils help soothe and protect your dog’s skin, making it less sensitive to irritants in the environment. What’s more, these nutrients also help to protect your dog’s healthy coat. ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Medium’s extra tasty recipe is rich in carefully selected, low-allergen proteins. Royal Canin takes proteins very seriously, that’s why we only use the highest quality nutrients and adapt protein type to suit your dog’s specific needs. Our Dermacomfort nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, 91% of owners were satisfied with this product after just 2 months of continued use. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Medium’s results are a proven success.

