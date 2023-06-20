PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for small breed dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult mini dog in mind. Because small breed dogs like yours tend to have high energy needs, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is formulated with nutrients that help to meet those energy needs, whilst also helping your dog to maintain a healthy weight. Some small breed dogs have fussier appetites than others, that’s why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult’s formula contains a selection of exclusive flavourings. It is this enhanced palatability that directly appeals to even the fussiest of dogs. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support and maintain the health of your dog’s skin and coat. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Read more