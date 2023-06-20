Mini Exigent
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs with fussy appetites.
Sizes available
3kg
Proven results
Proven Results: up to 99 % prefered* *Royal Canin internal study
Satisfies fussy appetite
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for small dogs, Mini Exigent has an aroma irresistible to the fussiest of eaters. The size, shape, and density of Mini Exigent kibble has been specially designed for miniature jaws. With a pillow-shaped kibble that has a crunchy outside and a soft inside, every piece has an appetising texture your dog will love.
How else can you help your dog?
Feed your dog at regular times. Train your dog to eat his daily meals (and not snacks) without fussing, which is better for everyone’s wellbeing. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|1 kg
|22 g (2/8 cup)
|26 g (2/8 cup)
|29 g (2/8 cup)
|3 kg
|51 g (4/8 cup)
|59 g (4/8 cup)
|67 g (5/8 cup)
|6 kg
|86 g (7/8 cup)
|99 g (1 cup)
|113 g (1+1/8 cups)
|10 kg
|126g (1+2/8 cups)
|146 g (1+3/8 cups)
|166 g (1+5/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
At mealtimes, your dog considers the aroma, bite size, and texture of his food. To get your dog eating wholesome food – and not just the treats he craves when he refuses his meal – you need a healthy and nutritionally complete food that’s irresistible to even the fussiest of eaters. Suitable for dogs with a fussy appetite that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Exigent Mini is full of all the nutrition your dog needs for a healthy life. The pillow-shaped kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Exigent Mini has an exciting crunch texture and is filled with a pâté of flavorsome nutrients. Their crunchy exterior has a tasty, fatty coating, while the pâté filling is both rich and delicious. All Royal Canin food is nutritionally complete and contains 100% of the high-quality proteins, fats, fibers, vitamins, and minerals that your dog needs for lifelong wellbeing. Our Exigent nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Exigent Mini’s results are a proven success. Scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, up to 99% of dogs preferred this food.