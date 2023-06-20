Mini Light Weight Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
3kg
Proven results
88% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin Mini Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks” *Royal Canin internal study.88% achieved healthier weight *Royal Canin internal study.
Weight Management Program
1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian.
For dogs prone to weight gain
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine.
Precise formula
Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.
|Low activity
|-
|Normal activity
|-
|High activity
|-
|Dog's weight
|kibbles only
|kibbles + 1/2 pouch
|kibbles only
|kibbles + 1 pouch
|kibbles only
|kibbles + 1 pouch
|1 kg
|23 g (2/8 cup)
|14 g (1/8 cup)
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|20 g (2/8 cup)
|34 g (3/8 cup)
|25 g (3/8 cup)
|2 kg
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|34 g (3/8 cup)
|68 g (7/8 cup)
|49 g (5/8 cup)
|79 g (1 cup)
|60 g (6/8 cup)
|6 kg
|89 g (1+1/8 cups)
|70 g (7/8 cup)
|114 g (1+4/8 cups)
|95 (1+2/8 cups)
|132 g (1+5/8 cups)
|114 g (1+3/8 cups)
|10 kg
|130 g (1+5/8 cups)
|112 g (1+3/8 cups)
|167 g (2+1/8 cups)
|149 g (1+7/8 cups)
|194 g (2+4/8 cups)
|175 g (2+2/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall well being, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws. An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion. And this formula is rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA for their anti-inflammatory qualities to help support your dog’s joints.