Pomeranian Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specifically for adult and mature Pomeranian's - Over 8 months old.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Healthy Skin & Coat

Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of EPA and DHA and Omega-6 fatty acids.

Bone & Joint Support

Contributes to supporting the Pomeranian’s healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Digestive Health

Helps support a healthy transit and optimal stool quality with high quality proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibres.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Pomeranian Loaf is specifically designed for adult Pomeranian's (over 8 months).

