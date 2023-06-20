Poodle Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Poodle puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Coat health
This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 3 kg
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 12 kg
|2 m
|64 g (5/8 cups)
|104 g (1 cups)
|167 g (1+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|72 g (6/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|197 g (2 cups)
|4 m
|76 g (6/8 cups)
|126 g (1+2/8 cups)
|210 g (2+1/8 cups)
|5 m
|76 g (6/8 cups)
|127 g (1+2/8 cups)
|214 g (2+1/8 cups)
|6 m
|69 g (5/8 cups)
|126 g (1+2/8 cups)
|213 g (2+1/8 cups)
|7 m
|62 g (5/8 cups)
|114 g (1+1/8 cups)
|193 g (1+7/8 cups)
|8 m
|55 g (4/8 cups)
|102 g (1 cups)
|173 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 m
|54 g (4/8 cups)
|91 g (7/8 cups)
|154 g (1+4/8 cups)
|10 m
|54 g (4/8 cups)
|90 g (7/8 cups)
|153 g (1+4/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transistion to Poodle Adult
|Transistion to Poodle Adult
|Transistion to Poodle Adult