Puppy Giant

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 45 kg) - Up to 8 months old

15kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

GROWTH STAGE: INTENSE GROWTH – CONTROLLED ENERGY

This formula helps support your giant breed puppy’s specific nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

FOR GIANT DOGS, ADULT WEIGHT OVER 45 KG, FROM 2 TO 8 MONTHS OLD

