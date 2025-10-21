Puppy Giant

ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of giant-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 8-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 45+ kg. - Contains an adapted protein content to help support muscle development from 8 to 18/24 months of age - Formulated with Vitamin C & E which are proven to support the development of a puppy's healthy immune system - A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins helps support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota, ideal for the sensitive digestive systems of extra-large dogs - With precise levels of minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote the development of strong, rapidly growing bones - Kibble specially adapted for your puppy’s extra-large jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew By the time your puppy reaches 8 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a junior dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior.