Puppy Medium Chunks in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old

10 x 140g

1 x 140g

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing medium puppies.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg.

