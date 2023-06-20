Puppy Mini Chunks in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight from 1 to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing small breed puppies.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 140 IU, Iron: 5 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.4 mg, Manganese: 1.5 mg, Zinc : 15 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.0%, Fat content: 6.0%, Crude ash: 1.9%, Crude fibres: 1.0%, Moisture: 79.2%, Vitamin E: 150 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 100 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA): 0.045%.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts.
|WET ONLY (POUCH per day)
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|2 kg
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|MINI ADULT
|2.5 kg
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|MINI ADULT
|3 kg
|3
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|MINI ADULT
|3.5 kg
|3.5
|4
|4
|4
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|3
|3
|MINI ADULT
|4 kg
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|MINI ADULT
|5 kg
|4.5
|5
|5.5
|5.5
|5
|4.5
|4
|4
|4
|MINI ADULT
|6 kg
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5.5
|5
|4.5
|4.5
|MINI ADULT
|7 kg
|5.5
|6.5
|7
|7
|7
|6
|5.5
|5
|5
|MINI ADULT
|8 kg
|6
|7
|7.5
|7.5
|7.5
|7
|6
|5.5
|5.5
|MINI ADULT
|10 kg
|7
|8.5
|9
|9
|9
|8
|7.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 85g Puppy Mini chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|2 kg
|1
|28g
|34g
|35g
|35g
|27g
|19g
|19g
|18g
|18g
|MINI ADULT
|2.5 kg
|1
|36g
|42g
|44g
|45g
|36g
|27g
|26g
|25g
|25g
|MINI ADULT
|3 kg
|1
|43g
|51g
|54g
|54g
|47g
|40g
|33g
|33g
|32g
|MINI ADULT
|3.5 kg
|1
|50g
|59g
|63g
|63g
|55g
|48g
|40g
|39g
|39g
|MINI ADULT
|4 kg
|1
|58g
|68g
|72g
|72g
|63g
|55g
|46g
|46g
|45g
|MINI ADULT
|5 kg
|1
|72g
|84g
|89g
|90g
|79g
|69g
|59g
|58g
|57g
|MINI ADULT
|6 kg
|1
|82g
|98g
|104g
|106g
|104g
|92g
|80g
|69g
|68g
|MINI ADULT
|7 kg
|1
|92g
|112g
|120g
|121g
|120g
|107g
|93g
|81g
|80g
|MINI ADULT
|8 kg
|1
|103g
|125g
|134g
|136g
|135g
|120g
|105g
|91g
|90g
|MINI ADULT
|10 kg
|1
|126g
|151g
|162g
|165g
|164g
|147g
|129g
|113g
|112g
|110g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg.