ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of up to 10 kg. - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in young puppies - Contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the high energy needs of fast-growing, small breed puppies - Formulated with nutrients such as Vitamin C and E that are proven to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing - Beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy has been specially designed for your puppy’s small jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.