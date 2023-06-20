Puppy Mini
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months
Sizes available
2kg
8kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 38 mg, Iodine: 3.8 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 50 mg, Zinc: 128 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 31.0%, Fat content: 20.0%, Crude ash: 8.0%, Crude fibres: 1.4%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.17%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4072 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|2 kg
|49g
|54g
|56g
|55g
|48g
|40g
|40g
|39g
|39g
|Mini Adult
|2.5 kg
|56g
|63g
|65g
|65g
|57g
|48g
|47g
|47g
|46g
|Mini Adult
|3 kg
|64g
|72g
|75g
|75g
|68g
|61g
|54g
|54g
|53g
|Mini Adult
|3.5 kg
|71g
|80g
|84g
|84g
|76g
|68g
|60g
|60g
|59g
|Mini Adult
|4 kg
|78g
|88g
|92g
|93g
|84g
|76g
|67g
|66g
|66g
|Mini Adult
|5 kg
|93g
|105g
|110g
|110g
|100g
|90g
|79g
|79g
|78g
|Mini Adult
|6 kg
|103g
|119g
|125g
|126g
|125g
|113g
|101g
|90g
|89g
|Mini Adult
|7 kg
|113g
|133g
|141g
|142g
|141g
|127g
|114g
|102g
|100g
|Mini Adult
|8 kg
|124g
|146g
|155g
|157g
|156g
|141g
|126g
|112g
|111g
|Mini Adult
|10 kg
|146g
|172g
|183g
|186g
|185g
|167g
|150g
|134g
|133g
|131g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg.