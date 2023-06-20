Rottweiler Puppy

Rottweiler Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Rottweiler puppies - Up to 18 months old.

Sizes available

12kg

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. ROTTWEILER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Muscle & bone development

Helps support muscle and bone development thanks to an adapted protein content and adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble design

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

