Rottweiler Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Rottweiler puppies - Up to 18 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. ROTTWEILER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Muscle & bone development
Helps support muscle and bone development thanks to an adapted protein content and adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 40 kg
|Adult weight = 45 kg
|Adult weight = 50 kg
|2 m
|295 g (3 cups)
|307 g (3+1/8 cups)
|360 g (3+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|383 g (3+7/8 cups)
|404 g (4+1/8 cups)
|448 g (4+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|422 g (4+2/8 cups)
|447 g (4+1/8 cups)
|489 g (5 cups)
|6 m
|553 g (5+5/8 cups)
|604 g (6+1/8 cups)
|654 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|562 g (5+6/8 cups)
|650 g (6+5/8 cups)
|706 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|526 g (5+3/8 cups)
|608 g (6+1/8 cups)
|665 g (6+6/8 cups)
|12 m
|462 g (4+6/8 cups)
|506 g (5+1/8 cups)
|583 g (5+7/8 cups)
|14 m
|454 g (4+4/8 cups)
|498 g (5 cups)
|543 g (5+4/8 cups)
|19 m
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
