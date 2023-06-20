Mother & Babydog Starter Mini

Mother & Babydog Starter Mini

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For the small breed bitch (up to 10 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

Sizes available

8kg

4kg

Find a Retailer

MOTHERS AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT

MINI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SUPPORT

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025