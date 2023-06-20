Adult Small Dog

Adult Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - From 10 months old to 8 years old.

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Retailer

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

DENTAL HEALTH

The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025