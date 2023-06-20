Calm

Dry food for Dog

Recommended for dogs under 15kg in cases of stressful situations or undergoing behavioural therapy for anxiety, stress-related digestive, skin, and urinary disorders. ACVM Registration No. A11793. See www.foodsafety.govt.nz for registration conditions. Registered to: Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

EMOTIONAL BALANCE

Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of L-tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

S/O INDEX

This product is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

