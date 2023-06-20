Cardiac
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is scientifically formulated to support heart health in dogs suffering cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure & hypertension. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients, such as taurineand L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA+DHA
EPA & DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
Low sodium
Restricted sodium content to help minimise hypertension and reduce cardiac workload.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|85
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|109
|1+1/8
|10
|170
|1+6/8
|149
|1+4/8
|129
|1+3/8
|11
|182
|1+7/8
|160
|1+5/8
|139
|1+4/8
|15
|230
|2+3/8
|202
|2+1/8
|175
|1+7/8
|20
|285
|3
|251
|2+5/8
|217
|2+2/8
|25
|337
|3+4/8
|297
|3+1/8
|256
|2+5/8
|30
|387
|4
|340
|3+4/8
|294
|3+1/8
|35
|434
|4+4/8
|382
|4
|330
|3+4/8
|40
|480
|5
|422
|4+3/8
|365
|3+6/8
|45
|524
|5+4/8
|461
|4+6/8
|398
|4+1/8
|50
|567
|5+7/8
|499
|5+2/8
|431
|4+4/8
|55
|609
|6+3/8
|536
|5+5/8
|463
|4+7/8
|60
|650
|6+6/8
|572
|6
|494
|5+1/8
|70
|730
|7+5/8
|643
|6+6/8
|555
|5+6/8
|80
|807
|8+3/8
|710
|7+3/8
|613
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients that help to support your dog’s heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that benefit heart function. This formula contains a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog’s heart. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.