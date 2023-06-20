Cardiac

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is scientifically formulated to support heart health in dogs suffering cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure & hypertension. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients, such as taurineand L-carnitine, which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.

EPA+DHA

EPA & DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.

Low sodium

Restricted sodium content to help minimise hypertension and reduce cardiac workload.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients that help to support your dog’s heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that benefit heart function. This formula contains a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog’s heart. Recommended in cases of: Cardiovascular disease, Congestive heart failure, Hypertension. Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

