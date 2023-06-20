Dental Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium and large breed dogs (over 10 kg) with dental sensitivities - Over 12/15 months old
Sizes available
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to effectively reduce tartar build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
VOHC TARTAR
Helps control tartar.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, animal fats, wheat gluten** ,beet pulp, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, butyric acid salt, glucosamine from fermentation (0.098%), marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.0029%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15000 IU, Vitamin D3: 970 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 141 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 710 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 22.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude ash: 5.2%, Crude fibres: 3.1%, Calcium: 0.8%, Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 2.64%, EPA/DHA: 0.31%.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|10
|182
|2+1/8
|160
|1+7/8
|138
|1+5/8
|15
|246
|2+7/8
|217
|2+5/8
|187
|2+2/8
|20
|305
|3+5/8
|269
|3+2/8
|232
|2+6/8
|25
|361
|4+2/8
|318
|3+6/8
|274
|3+2/8
|30
|414
|4+7/8
|364
|4+3/8
|315
|3+6/8
|35
|465
|5+4/8
|409
|4+7/8
|353
|4+2/8
|40
|514
|6+1/8
|452
|5+3/8
|390
|4+5/8
|45
|561
|6+5/8
|494
|5+7/8
|426
|5+1/8