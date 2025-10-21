Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated for adult dogs with gastrointestinal diseases that require fat restriction.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal diseases that require fat restriction (e.g. acute and chronic pancreatitis) or support of lipid (fat) metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia. - Highly digestible, low fat level formula with a fibre balance intended to meet energy requirements (despite fat restriction) - Includes prebiotics to support a healthy digestion and transit It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and that your pet’s feeding program be reviewed every 2 months by a veterinarian.
BENEFITS
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Dry only
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|61 g
|6/8
|53
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|4
|102
|1 + 3/8
|90
|1 + 1/8
|78
|1
|6
|138
|1 + 6/8
|122
|1 + 5/8
|105
|1 + 3/8
|8
|172
|2 + 2/8
|151
|2
|130
|1 + 6/8
|10
|203
|2 + 5/8
|179
|2 + 3/8
|154
|2
|15
|275
|3 + 5/8
|242
|3 + 1/8
|209
|2 + 6/8
|20
|341
|4 + 4/8
|300
|3 + 7/8
|259
|3 + 3/8
|25
|403
|5 + 2/8
|355
|4 + 5/8
|307
|4
|30
|462
|6
|407
|5 + 2/8
|351
|4 + 5/8
|35
|519
|6 + 6/8
|457
|6
|395
|5 + 1/8
|40
|574
|7 + 4/8
|505
|6 +5/8
|436
|5 + 5/8
|45
|627
|8 + 1/8
|552
|7 + 2/8
|476
|6 + 2/8
|50
|678
|8 + 7/8
|597
|7 + 6/8
|516
|6 + 6/8
|55
|729
|9 + 4/8
|641
|8 + 3/8
|554
|7 + 2/8
|60
|778
|10 + 1/8
|684
|8 + 7/8
|591
|7 + 6/8
|70
|873
|11 + 3/8
|768
|10
|664
|8 + 5/8
|80
|965
|12 + 5/8
|949
|11
|733
|948