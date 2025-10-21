Dvp Statement

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs, formulated for the regulation of lipid metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia. This feed contains a low level of fat and a high level of essential fatty acids. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Gastrointestinal Low Fat dry up to 2 months in the case of hyperlipidaemia.