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Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Gastrointestinal Low Fat

Gastrointestinal Low Fat

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated for adult dogs with gastrointestinal diseases that require fat restriction.

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Sizes available

1.5 kgkg 1.5

6 kgkg 6

12 kgkg 12

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal diseases that require fat restriction (e.g. acute and chronic pancreatitis) or support of lipid (fat) metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia. - Highly digestible, low fat level formula with a fibre balance intended to meet energy requirements (despite fat restriction) - Includes prebiotics to support a healthy digestion and transit It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and that your pet’s feeding program be reviewed every 2 months by a veterinarian.

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BENEFITS

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION