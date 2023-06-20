Gastrointestinal Puppy
Wet food for Dog
Sizes available
1 x 195g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive Support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Optimal Growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
Microbiome Support
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 130 IU, Iron: 6 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.4 mg, Manganese: 1.8 mg, Zinc: 18 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.1 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 10.0% - Fat content: 5.8% - Crude ash: 2.2% - Crude fibre: 0.8% - Moisture: 78.5% - Calcium: 0.32% - Sodium: 0.24% - Potassium: 0.19% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.2%, Omega-6 fatty acids: 1.2%. Metabolisable Energy: 977.0 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, milk and milk derivatives, oils and fats, yeasts. Highly digestible ingredients: poultry and pork by-products, rice flour, caseinate.
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse is a complete diet for puppies, from weaning to 12 months, formulated to help support gastrointestinal disorders, including weaning diarrhoea, in growing pets.