Gastrointestinal Puppy

Wet food for Dog

Sizes available

1 x 195g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.

Optimal Growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Microbiome Support

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse is a complete diet for puppies, from weaning to 12 months, formulated to help support gastrointestinal disorders, including weaning diarrhoea, in growing pets.

