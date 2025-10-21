ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY is a complete diet for puppies, from weaning to 12 months, formulated to help support gastrointestinal disorders including weaning diarrhoea. - A high energy formula with an adapted level of nutrients, including protein and calcium - Contains highly digestible ingredients and an adapted level of electrolytes - Includes a synergistic complex including vitamin C & E and taurine to support a puppy’s natural defences It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and your puppy’s feeding program be reviewed regularly by a veterinarian.