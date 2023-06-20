Gastrointestinal Puppy
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in puppies. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
Easy rehydration
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and can help transition from milk to solid food.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
|Adult
|weight
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|Puppy's age (months)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|1-2
|39 - 47
|3/8
|65-90
|5/8 - 7/8
|91 - 141
|7/8 - 1+2/8
|3-4
|52 - 54
|4/8
|101 - 106
|7/8 - 1
|166 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|5-6
|53 - 46
|4/8 - 3/8
|106 - 96
|1 - 7/8
|179 - 178
|1+5/8
|7-8
|39 - 38
|3/8
|87 - 77
|6/8
|161 - 144
|1+4/8 - 1+2/8
|9-10
|38
|3/8
|76 - 75
|6/8 - 5/8
|129 - 128
|1+1/8
|11-12
|126
|1+1/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 kg
|1-2
|129 - 226
|1+1/8 - 2
|143 - 248
|1+2/8 - 2+2/8
|156 - 270
|1+3/8 - 2+4/8
|3-4
|273 - 293
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|311 - 339
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|350 - 385
|3+1/8 - 3+4/8
|5-6
|301
|2+6/8
|374 - 407
|3+3/8 - 3+6/8
|448 - 505
|4 - 4+5/8
|7-8
|280 - 261
|2+4/8 - 2+3/8
|408 - 380
|3+6/8 - 3+4/8
|506 - 475
|4+5/8 - 4+2/8
|9-10
|238 - 217
|2+1/8 - 2
|354 - 322
|3+2/8 - 2+7/8
|445 - 414
|4 - 3+6/8
|11-12
|214 - 213
|2 - 1+7/8
|292 - 290
|2+5/8
|389 - 364
|3+4/8 - 3+2/8
|Mother
|weight (kg)
|Gestation (weeks)
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|1 à 5
|44
|3/8
|87
|6/8
|146
|1+3/8
|6-7
|48 - 53
|3/8 - 4/8
|96 - 104
|7/8 - 1
|161 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|8-9
|57 - 61
|4/8
|113 - 122
|1 - 1+1/8
|190 - 205
|1+6/8 - 1+7/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 KG
|1 à 5
|246
|2+2/8
|334
|3
|414
|3+6/8
|6-7
|271 - 295
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|367 - 400
|3+3/8 - 3+5/8
|455 - 497
|4+1/8 - 4+4/8
|8-9
|320 - 345
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|434 - 467
|3+7/8 - 4+2/8
|538 - 579
|4+7/8 - 5+2/8
|Lactation
|ad libitum
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in puppies. Recommended for puppies from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/ lactating bitches) in case of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Pancreatitis or history of pancreatitis | Hyperlipidemia | Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. This diet is complete and balanced. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.