Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Easy rehydration

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and can help transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in puppies. Recommended for puppies from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/ lactating bitches) in case of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Pancreatitis or history of pancreatitis | Hyperlipidemia | Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. This diet is complete and balanced. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

