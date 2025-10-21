Feeding Instructions

Feeding instruction: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.​ Feeding duration varies depending on the pathology and on the regenerative ability of the hepatic tissue. Lifelong feeding may be necessary in cases of chronic disease. In order to reduce the postprandial hepatic load, it is recommended to divide the recommended daily intake into several small meals.