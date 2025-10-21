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Hepatic
Hepatic

Hepatic

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® HEPATIC is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency or similar liver sensitivities.

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Sizes available

1.5 kgkg 1.5

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® HEPATIC is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency or similar liver sensitivities. - Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in the case of chronic liver insufficiency - Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells - With a high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

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BENEFITS

Adapted protein content

Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION