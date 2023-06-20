Hepatic
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is a scientifically formulated diet for the nutritional management of liver disease in dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Composition: Rice, maize, soya protein isolate, animal fats, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Source of proteins: soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 122 mg, Iodine: 5.9 mg, Manganese: 56 mg, Zinc: 153 mg, Selenium: 0.4 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 16.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - Essential fatty acids: 3.86% - EPA/DHA: 0.2% - Sodium: 0.2% - Total Copper: 3 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 390.9 kcal/ 100g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 140 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 29 - Crude ash (max) 52.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|Normal (grams)
|Normal (cups)
|Overweight (grams)
|Overweight (cups)
|2kg
|54 g
|6/8
|47 g
|5/8
|51 g
|4/8
|4kg
|90 g
|1 + 1/8
|80 g
|1
|69 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|123 g
|1 + 5/8
|108 g
|1 + 3/8
|93 g
|1 + 2/8
|8kg
|152 g
|2
|134 g
|1 + 6/8
|116 g
|1 + 4/8
|10 kg
|180 g
|2 + 3/8
|158 g
|2
|137 g
|1 + 6/8
|15 kg
|244 g
|3 + 1/8
|215 g
|2 + 6/8
|185 g
|2 + 3/8
|20 kg
|303 g
|3 + 7/8
|266 g
|3 + 4/8
|230 g
|3
|25 kg
|358 g
|4 + 5/8
|315 g
|4 + 1/8
|272 g
|3 + 4/8
|30 kg
|410 g
|5 + 3/8
|361 g
|4 + 6/8
|312 g
|4 + 1/8
|35 kg
|460 g
|6
|405 g
|5 + 2/8
|350 g
|4 + 4/8
|40 kg
|509 g
|6 + 5/8
|448 g
|5 + 7/8
|387 g
|5
|45 kg
|556 g
|7 + 2/8
|489 g
|6 + 3/8
|422 g
|6 + 4/8
|50 kg
|602 g
|7 + 7/8
|530 g
|6 + 7/8
|457 g
|6
|55 kg
|646 g
|8 + 3/8
|568 g
|7 + 3/8
|491 g
|6 + 3/8
|60 kg
|689 g
|9
|607 g
|7 + 7/8
|524 g
|7 + 5/8
|70 kg
|774 g
|10 + 1/8
|681 g
|8 + 7/8
|588 g
|7 + 5/8
|80 kg
|855 g
|11 + 1/8
|753 g
|9 + 6/8
|650 g
|8 + 4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
