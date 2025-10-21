Hepatic
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® HEPATIC is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency or similar liver sensitivities.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® HEPATIC is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency or similar liver sensitivities. - Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in the case of chronic liver insufficiency - Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells - With a high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.
BENEFITS
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|Normal (grams)
|Normal (cups)
|Overweight (grams)
|Overweight (cups)
|2kg
|54 g
|6/8
|47 g
|5/8
|51 g
|4/8
|4kg
|90 g
|1 + 1/8
|80 g
|1
|69 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|123 g
|1 + 5/8
|108 g
|1 + 3/8
|93 g
|1 + 2/8
|8kg
|152 g
|2
|134 g
|1 + 6/8
|116 g
|1 + 4/8
|10 kg
|180 g
|2 + 3/8
|158 g
|2
|137 g
|1 + 6/8
|15 kg
|244 g
|3 + 1/8
|215 g
|2 + 6/8
|185 g
|2 + 3/8
|20 kg
|303 g
|3 + 7/8
|266 g
|3 + 4/8
|230 g
|3
|25 kg
|358 g
|4 + 5/8
|315 g
|4 + 1/8
|272 g
|3 + 4/8
|30 kg
|410 g
|5 + 3/8
|361 g
|4 + 6/8
|312 g
|4 + 1/8
|35 kg
|460 g
|6
|405 g
|5 + 2/8
|350 g
|4 + 4/8
|40 kg
|509 g
|6 + 5/8
|448 g
|5 + 7/8
|387 g
|5
|45 kg
|556 g
|7 + 2/8
|489 g
|6 + 3/8
|422 g
|6 + 4/8
|50 kg
|602 g
|7 + 7/8
|530 g
|6 + 7/8
|457 g
|6
|55 kg
|646 g
|8 + 3/8
|568 g
|7 + 3/8
|491 g
|6 + 3/8
|60 kg
|689 g
|9
|607 g
|7 + 7/8
|524 g
|7 + 5/8
|70 kg
|774 g
|10 + 1/8
|681 g
|8 + 7/8
|588 g
|7 + 5/8
|80 kg
|855 g
|11 + 1/8
|753 g
|9 + 6/8
|650 g
|8 + 4/8