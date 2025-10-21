Feeding Instructions

Feeding instruction: Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. A veterinarian's opinion should be sought before use, and before extending the period of use. When a food allergy or a food intolerance is suspected, the dog's diet may be changed without any food transition, otherwise, a classical transition can be performed (over 5-7 days). It is recommended to divide the daily intake into 2 meals. Nutritional management with Hypoallergenic may be continued for the pet’s lifetime. However, it is recommended that a health check be performed every 6 months.