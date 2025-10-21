Hypoallergenic
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is formulated for adult dogs with food sensitivities. This diet can also be used as part of a food elimination trial.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is a veterinary exclusive dry food, designed for dogs with food sensitivities. This diet can also be used as part of a food elimination trial. This highly palatable food is formulated with hydrolysed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides to ensure the food is hypoallergenic. - Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help support the skin’s natural protective barrier - Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA help to promote a healthy skin and coat - A balance of fibres and prebiotics helps support healthy digestion in dogs prone to digestive upsets, including diarrhoea
BENEFITS
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.
Digestive Health
Helps regulate gastrointestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|52
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|4/8
|4
|87
|1
|76
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|6
|118
|1 + 3/8
|103
|1 + 2/8
|89
|1
|8
|146
|1 + 6/8
|128
|1 + 4/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|10
|172
|2
|152
|1 + 6/8
|131
|1 + 4/8
|15
|234
|2 + 6/8
|206
|2 + 3/8
|178
|2
|20
|290
|3 + 3/8
|255
|3
|220
|2 + 4/8
|25
|343
|4
|302
|3 + 4/8
|261
|3
|30
|393
|4 + 4/8
|346
|4
|299
|3 + 4/8
|35
|441
|5 + 1/8
|388
|4 + 4/8
|335
|3 + 7/8
|40
|488
|5 + 5/8
|429
|5
|371
|4 + 2/8
|45
|533
|6 + 1/8
|469
|5 + 3/8
|405
|4 + 6/8
|50
|577
|6 + 5/8
|508
|5 + 7/8
|438
|5 + 1/8
|55
|620
|7 + 1/8
|545
|6 + 2/8
|471
|5 + 4/8
|60
|661
|7 + 5/8
|582
|6 + 6/8
|503
|5 + 7/8
|70
|742
|8 + 5/8
|653
|7 + 4/8
|564
|6 + 4/8
|80
|821
|9 + 4/8
|722
|8 + 3/8
|624
|7 + 2/8