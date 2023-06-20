PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for dogs that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). Composed of highly digestible, hydrolysed soy protein isolate of low molecular weight peptides. Recommended for cases of: Adverse food reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/ or gastrointestinal signs. Diagnosis: food elimination trial and management. Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhea, Inflamatory Bowel disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Not recommended in cases of: pancreatitis, gestation/ lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.

