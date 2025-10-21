Hypoallergenic Can
Wet Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is a highly palatable food formulated with hydrolysed soy protein for dogs with food sensitivities.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is a veterinary exclusive wet food, designed for dogs with food sensitivities. This highly palatable food is formulated with hydrolysed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides to ensure the food is hypoallergenic. - Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help support the skin's natural protective barrier - Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA help to promote a healthy skin and coat ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is also available as with crunchy kibble.
BENEFITS
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE
& FEEDING DURATION BASED ON 400G
|DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|217
|2/4
|191
|2/4
|165
|2/4
|4
|366
|1
|322
|3/4
|278
|3/4
|6
|496
|1 + 1/4
|436
|1
|377
|1
|8
|615
|1 + 2/4
|541
|1 + 1/4
|467
|1 + 1/4
|10
|727
|1 + 3/4
|640
|1 + 2/4
|552
|1 + 2/4
|15
|985
|2 + 2/4
|867
|2 + 1/4
|749
|1 + 3/4
|20
|1 223
|3
|1 076
|2 + 3/4
|929
|2 + 1/4
|25
|1 445
|3 + 2/4
|1 272
|3 + 1/4
|1 098
|2 + 3/4
|30
|1 657
|4 + 1/4
|1 458
|3 + 3/4
|1 259
|3 + 1/4
|35
|1 860
|4 + 3/4
|1 637
|4
|1 414
|3 + 2/4
|40
|2 056
|5 + 1/4
|1 809
|4 + 2/4
|1 563
|4
|45
|2 246
|5 + 2/4
|1 976
|5
|1 707
|4 + 1/4
|50
|2 431
|6
|2 139
|5 + 1/4
|1 847
|4 + 2/4
|55
|2 611
|6 + 2/4
|2 297
|5 + 3/4
|1 984
|5
|60
|2 787
|7
|2 452
|6 + 1/4
|2 118
|5 + 1/4
|70
|3 128
|7 + 3/4
|2 753
|7
|2 378
|6
|80
|3 458
|8 + 3/4
|3 043
|7 + 2/4
|2 628
|6 + 2/4