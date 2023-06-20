Hypoallergenic Can
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for dogs that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE
& FEEDING DURATION BASED ON 400G
|DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|217
|2/4
|191
|2/4
|165
|2/4
|4
|366
|1
|322
|3/4
|278
|3/4
|6
|496
|1 + 1/4
|436
|1
|377
|1
|8
|615
|1 + 2/4
|541
|1 + 1/4
|467
|1 + 1/4
|10
|727
|1 + 3/4
|640
|1 + 2/4
|552
|1 + 2/4
|15
|985
|2 + 2/4
|867
|2 + 1/4
|749
|1 + 3/4
|20
|1 223
|3
|1 076
|2 + 3/4
|929
|2 + 1/4
|25
|1 445
|3 + 2/4
|1 272
|3 + 1/4
|1 098
|2 + 3/4
|30
|1 657
|4 + 1/4
|1 458
|3 + 3/4
|1 259
|3 + 1/4
|35
|1 860
|4 + 3/4
|1 637
|4
|1 414
|3 + 2/4
|40
|2 056
|5 + 1/4
|1 809
|4 + 2/4
|1 563
|4
|45
|2 246
|5 + 2/4
|1 976
|5
|1 707
|4 + 1/4
|50
|2 431
|6
|2 139
|5 + 1/4
|1 847
|4 + 2/4
|55
|2 611
|6 + 2/4
|2 297
|5 + 3/4
|1 984
|5
|60
|2 787
|7
|2 452
|6 + 1/4
|2 118
|5 + 1/4
|70
|3 128
|7 + 3/4
|2 753
|7
|2 378
|6
|80
|3 458
|8 + 3/4
|3 043
|7 + 2/4
|2 628
|6 + 2/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for dogs that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). Composed of highly digestible, hydrolysed soy protein isolate of low molecular weight peptides. Recommended for cases of (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis - food elimination trial- management, Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) associated with AFR, Chronic diarrhoea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Not recommended in case of: Pancreatitis, Growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.