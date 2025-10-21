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Hypoallergenic Can
Hypoallergenic Can

Hypoallergenic Can

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is a highly palatable food formulated with hydrolysed soy protein for dogs with food sensitivities.

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Sizes available

1 x 400 gg 400 x 1

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is a veterinary exclusive wet food, designed for dogs with food sensitivities. This highly palatable food is formulated with hydrolysed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides to ensure the food is hypoallergenic. - Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help support the skin's natural protective barrier - Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA help to promote a healthy skin and coat ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is also available as with crunchy kibble.

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BENEFITS

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION