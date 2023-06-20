Mature Consult Loaf

Mature Consult Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for mature small breed dogs (≤10kg) over 8 years old, mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25kg) over 7 years old, and mature large breed dogs (≥25kg) over 5 years old ideally after a senior health check.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Retailer

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine

S/O INDEX

This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025