Mature Consult Medium

Mature Consult Medium

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old

Sizes available

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a Retailer

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Skin & coat ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of medium-sized senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth.  Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025