Mature Consult Medium
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old
Sizes available
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|10
|205
|2+2/8
|181
|2
|156
|1_6/8
|11
|221
|2+1/2
|194
|2+1/8
|168
|1+7/8
|13
|250
|2+3/4
|220
|2+3/8
|190
|2+1/8
|15
|278
|3
|245
|2+5/8
|212
|2+3/8
|20
|345
|3+6/8
|304
|3+3/8
|263
|2+7/8
|25
|408
|4+4/8
|359
|3+7/8
|310
|3+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Skin & coat ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of medium-sized senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability