ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ Loaf is a wet food diet specially formulated to support healthy joint function in dogs. This specialised diet is formulated with an innovative C2P+ joint complex, containing a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, green tea polyphenols, and hydrolysed collagen to help support healthy joint cartilage. To appeal to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is also available as dry food. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Recommended to help maintain mobility, support joints after orthopaedic surgery or trauma. Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

